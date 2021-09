Three streets will be affected by the junction reconstruction.

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. informs the residents that on Monday, September 20th, the cold water supply will be suspended in the following streets of Debrecen due to the repair of the water supply and the reconstruction of the junction from 8.30 am to 2 pm:

Ghilányi street 7.-15.

Csónak street, full length

Melith street, the section from Bégány street to Csónak street

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.

