Rail replacement, maintenance: tram number 1 does not run in Debrecen this weekend

DKV is carrying out track renewal on tram line 1. There will be rail replacement on Péterfia utca and detour maintenance works on Pallagi út. During the renovation, on July 1 and July 2, 2023, trams will not run on line 1.

Tram replacement buses marked 1V will transport passengers on the entire line 1. The tram replacement buses run without touching the Piac utca pedestrian zone. Tram traffic on line 2 will be uninterrupted.

THE ROUTE OF THE REPLACEMENT TRAM

Nagyállomás – Petőfi tér – Piac utca – Kossuth utca – Burgundia utca – Rákóczi utca – Hunyadi János utca -Péterfia utca – Bem tér – Simonyi út – Pallagi út – Ady Endre út – Nagyerdei körút – Simonyi út – Bem tér – Péterfia utca – Hunyadi János utca – Rákóczi utca – Burgundia utca – Kossuth utca – Piac utca – Nagyállomás

THE STOPS OF THE REPLACEMENT TRAM

Nagyállomás (pickup point for bus 10), Petőfi tér (bus stop), Piac utca (bus stop), Csokonai Theater (bus stop), Burgundia utca (bus stop), Rákóczi utca (bus stop), Kálvin tér (temporary bus stop ), Eötvös utca (temporary bus stop), Bem tér (temporary bus stop), Weszprémy utca (temporary bus stop), Nagyerdei körút (temporary bus stop), Ady Endre út (temporary bus stop), Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus (tram stop ), University (tram stop), Medgyessy promenade (tram stop), Andaházi utca (temporary bus stop), Bem tér (temporary bus stop), Honvéd utca (temporary bus stop Kálvin tér (bus stop), Burgundia utca (bus stop) , Csokonai Theater (bus stop), Little Church (bus stop), Petőfi tér (bus stop), Nagyállomás (trolley bus stop)

During the track closure, the 1V tram replacement buses will not touch the Városháza and Kossuth tér, the Aquaticum in the direction of the University and the Szent Anna utca in the direction of the Nagyállómás in the direction of any terminus.

NIGHT WORK

In order to restore tram service as soon as possible, the company scheduled the second stage of the renovation in such a way that it does not disturb traffic on line 1. Therefore, between July 3 and July 17, 2023, the Péterfia utca section will be shut down and the renovation works will continue at night. The company asks for the kind forgiveness and patience of the residents of the area for the noise effects caused.