One of Wizz Air’s holiday flights to Debrecen will start this week

Just a few days after Wizz Air launched its scheduled flight from Debrecen to Istanbul, Turkey, another Turkish city, Antalya, will be accessible from Debrecen airport with the airline’s seasonal flight.

The first plane takes off on Thursday. There will be one flight a week until the end of October. Initially on Thursdays, then from mid-June to the end of September on Sundays and then again on Thursdays.

Wizz Air will have two more seasonal flights from Debrecen, in addition to Antalya, they also fly to Corfu in Greece and Burgas in Bulgaria.

The latter two flights will start in mid-June and run until the end of September.

With Wizz Air, you can currently fly to London, Rome, Larnaca in Cyprus (this has not been a holiday flight for some time, but operates all year round), Istanbul and Eindhoven from Debrecen, and with Lufthansa to Munich.

The next scheduled flight will be to Tel Aviv, which Wizz Air will restart in mid-June.

