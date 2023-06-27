The success of the young obstetrician-gynecologists of the University of Debrecen

The young obstetrician-gynecology specialists of the University of Debrecen successfully participated in an international laparoscopic sewing competition. In the Winners Meeting professional program, the Debrecen team achieved second place, writes unideb.hu.



The Winners Meeting is a congress organized primarily for young gynecologists interested in minimally invasive endoscopic interventions, at which world-renowned speakers in the field share their experiences. The professional program provides an opportunity to expand theoretical knowledge and develop practical skills. Young gynecologists can compare their skills in individual and group competitions.

Six represented the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the group competition of this year’s Winners Meeting held in Valencia between June 15 and 17 (Adrienne Berczi, Krisztina Berindán, Beáta Vida, Ágnes Kövér, Zoltán Tándor and the team leader, Zsolt Farkas). The team finished second out of eight teams at the international laparoscopic sewing competition. The congress was also supported by the GESEA (Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgical Education and Assessment) program, which is a structured endoscopic gynecological training program accepted by the European organization ESGE (European Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy).

The result is also important because the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology is committed to endoscopic training of young gynecologists. Following the recommendations of the leading professional societies, it has its own endoscopy dry laboratory, in which the training follows the guidelines of the international (GESEA) program under the direction of institute director Zoárd Krasznai and myself. This provides the opportunity for the region’s young gynecologists to obtain European standard endoscopic (hysteroscopy, laparoscopic) practical basic training

– said Zsolt Farkas, team leader, and specialist at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Institute of Faculty of Medicine.

At the congress, it was also possible to take the level 1 and level 2 endoscopy exams included in the GESEA program. Four of the professionals from the University of Debrecen took part in this year’s GESEA exam, where Zsolt Farkas helped conduct it as an invited examiner.

The good result achieved at the international laparoscopic sewing competition and the increasing number of GESEA exams successfully completed by participants in the endoscopy courses show the effectiveness of the training and the raison d’être of future international accreditation plans – emphasized Zoárd Krasznai

– director of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Faculty of Medicine.

The interesting thing about the competition is that the rival Hungarian team was also prepared at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the University of Debrecen.