The mathematical summit of the University of Debrecen in Hajdúszoboszló

The leading mathematicians of the theory of functional equations and inequalities held a conference at the 59th International Symposium on Functional Equations organized by the Department of Analysis of the Mathematics Institute of the University of Debrecen. Professionals from all over the world came to the professional event in Hajdúszoboszló, writes unideb.hu.

Between June 18 and 25, the Department of Analysis of the Mathematics Institute of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen organized the next professional conference of the Debrecen University Symposium conference series, the most prestigious professional forum for the theory of functional equations and inequalities, in Hajdúszoboszlón.

Since 1962, the International Symposium on Functional Equations (ISFE) has had to be postponed only three times (1964, 2020 and 2021).

Compared to last year, many more people took part in the event, including many young people, for whom the appearance represented a huge professional opportunity. Primarily thanks to them, it was possible to meet several new research directions at the symposium, which also shows that the topic is not narrowing, experts are constantly developing new methods. The University of Debrecen can benefit a lot from these, as the innovative ideas formulated on the subject are worth dealing with in the future. It was extremely important for our department to highlight the high-quality research work going on at the DE, and we were able to present this at the symposium, Eszter Gselmann, associate professor of the Mathematics Institute of the Faculty of Science and Technology-

– told the associate professor.

The work of the conference series was coordinated by a seven-member scientific committee made up of international researchers, which invited leading experts in the field to the symposium. Zsolt Páles, head of the Doctoral School of Mathematics and Computer Science, and retired university professor László Székelyhidi, from the University of Debrecen, assist the work of this scientific committee, and Zoltán Daróczy, professor emeritus, is an honorary member of the board. In addition to the Department of Analysis of the DE Mathematics Institute, experts from the Faculty of Informatics were also present at the event.

In addition to Hungarian specialists, mathematicians from twenty-three countries came to the professional forum, such as Austria, Egypt, Japan, China, Poland, Italy, Portugal, and Romania. The conference reports will be published in Aequationes Mathematicae, the leading international journal of the theory of functional equations.