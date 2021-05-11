Build global knowledge using Cultural dimensions

Date: 13 May at 17.30-18.30

Meeting ID: 881 2249 6351

Passcode: 598844

This is a 12-session program held online over six months with each session running for one hour. Additional and new topics not previously presented by John Graham & American Corner Debrecen in the areas of communication, culture and leadership will be covered.

Recommended for university students and older with upper intermediate level English and above.

The format will be topic presentation through slides and lecture, while as a participant you can get involved by answering questions via ‘chat’, taking part in polls and discussion and questions at the end.

Participants who fulfill the minimum of 70% of the sessions will receive a certificate.