Cool Down to Come on Tuesday

According to the weather forecast, a cool down will reach the country on Tuesday (25th May).

On Monday we can expect a few hours of sunshine, but in the afternoon showers and rainfall can occur in many parts of the country. Tuesday will bring a cool down with rainfalls and strong wind, the temperature will be between 15 and 29 Celsius. On Wednesday, we can experience a sunny and warm summer day with about 19-24 Celsius. Thursday will be sunny again with some rain in the western part of the country. The temperature will be between 20 and 26 Celsius.

idokep.hu