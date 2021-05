The roof structure of a part of a semi-detached house burned down on Vörösmarty Street in Hajdúdorog on Saturday night, the county disaster management reported.

Professional firefighters from Hajdúnánás and Hajdúböszörmény were alerted when the accident happened, who extinguished the flames with five jets of water. Five gas cylinders were found in the building, one of which exploded. Ambulances also arrived at the scene.

debreceninap.hu