Campus Festival in Debrecen Will Be Held This Year

Culture Local News Party Zone
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Campus Festival in Debrecen Will Be Held This Year

This year, the Campus Festival will be held in the Big Forest, Debrecen, the director of the event announced the news in a statement on Saturday.

 

Péter Miklósvölgyi drew attention to the fact that in the latest issue of the Magyar Közlöny the provisions related to the next stage of the opening after the coronavirus epidemic appeared.

The music and dance events will be open to the public again with a certificate of protection.

The organizing team of Campus Festival has been working for months to bring the Big Forest of Debrecen back to life in the summer. Next week, the daily program, ticket purchase options, and all important information will be published.

This year’s Campus Festival between July 21st and 25th will be held in and around the Nagyerdei Stadium.

debreceninap.hu


	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
Related Posts
				

					

						
													
					

					

						
The World’s Largest “Munkácsy Painting” Hs Been Displayed in Békéscsaba

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Campus Festival in Debrecen Will Be Held This Year

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Joint Effort to Save the World’s Rarest Zebras

						

							Kurucz Judit						

					

				

	




		

		
Leave a Reply 
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *