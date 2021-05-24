Campus Festival in Debrecen Will Be Held This Year

This year, the Campus Festival will be held in the Big Forest, Debrecen, the director of the event announced the news in a statement on Saturday.

Péter Miklósvölgyi drew attention to the fact that in the latest issue of the Magyar Közlöny the provisions related to the next stage of the opening after the coronavirus epidemic appeared.

The music and dance events will be open to the public again with a certificate of protection.

The organizing team of Campus Festival has been working for months to bring the Big Forest of Debrecen back to life in the summer. Next week, the daily program, ticket purchase options, and all important information will be published.

This year’s Campus Festival between July 21st and 25th will be held in and around the Nagyerdei Stadium.

debreceninap.hu