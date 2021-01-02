Gábor Zacher: the government does not provide adequate information on vaccination

One hundred people ended up in the detox on New Year’s Eve, toxicologist Gábor Zacher told the Index.

The former head of the emergency department of the Military Hospital is currently working as a paramedic and sees the New Year’s Eve as being particularly weak. Of course, there are always a couple of young people who go wild at such times.

Zacher said he received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, but did not experience any side effects afterwards.

The former chief physician believes the darkness surrounding the vaccination is amazing.

But what can we expect if the government does not provide adequate information

Zacher added.

According to Gábor Zacher, as long as the distilleries are the allies of Viktor Orbán, we cannot expect an alcohol strategy, but there is hardly any control in the advertising of drinks.

Let’s look at TV commercials. In Hungary, we still identify alcohol consumption with a sense of life, he said. It is unreasonable, he said, that while tobacco products cannot be advertised, alcohol can. However, alcohol consumption also kills almost as many people as smoking.