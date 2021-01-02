Holidays and relocated working days in 2021

Employers and employees need to plan for 2021 with just one working day of relocation. The first long weekend this year will fall at the start of the year, 5 rest days will fall into the weekend, plus a total of six long weekends and a four-day weekend rest can be planned.



Here are the holidays and rest days with their associated relocated working days in 2021:

Friday, January 1 New Year’s Day rest day (3-day weekend)

Monday, March 15th national holiday (3-day weekend)

Friday, April 2 Good Friday is a day of rest

Monday, April 5 Easter holiday (4-day weekend)

Saturday, May 1, Labor Day celebration weekend

Monday, May 24 Pentecost rest day (3-day weekend)

Friday, August 20 State Feast Day (3-day weekend)

Saturday, October 23 is the 56th Revolution celebration weekend

Monday, November 1 All Saints’ Day (3-day weekend)

Saturday, December 11, working day moved

Friday, December 24 is a public holiday

Saturday, December 25, Christmas weekend

Sunday, December 26, Christmas weekend (3-day weekend)

Saturday, January 1, 2022 is New Year’s weekend

debreceninap.hu