A few hours before midnight, the New Year’s message of the mayor of Debrecen appeared on his Facebook page. László Papp said that there has been no example of the main square of Debrecen not being loud from cheerful people celebrating New Year’s Eve. From 2020, however, we will say goodbye in an extraordinary way – since the year has already been extraordinary.

The mayor praised the health workers who, in addition to doing their best, took care of the lives and health of people.

He put it this way: if 2020 was the year of the coronavirus, 2021 would be the year of defeating the virus. He hopes more people will get vaccinated.

According to László Papp, 2021 will be an important year for Debrecen, the main question will be how quickly the city can return to its previous pace of development. He thinks it won’t be easy, but he already has a thoughtful strategy for it.

debreceninap.hu