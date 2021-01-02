Our weather may turn more wintery next week

From the middle of next week, ever colder air will arrive over us, and our weather may turn into winter – indicated by the Timeline.

The change could begin with the flow turning eastwards, and the cold air accumulated in Siberia could easily travel to the interior of Europe.

According to the forecast, most of Europe, including Hungary, may be flooded by cold air from the east and northeast. Cooling can start in the middle of the week, there is a chance for a more wintery turn in the second half of the week.

It is not yet known exactly how much snow we can expect, but from Thursday to Friday, more and more models will expect more or less snow.

debreceninap.hu