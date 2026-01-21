University of Szeged ranks first in law among Hungarian universities in THE’s latest subject rankings

The University of Szeged (SZTE) continues to be listed among the world’s top universities in the subject rankings of Times Higher Education (THE). According to the latest evaluations, SZTE is the only Hungarian university to appear on all 11 THE subject excellence lists this year, and it achieved a shared first place among domestic universities in the field of law.
Times Higher Education published its latest subject rankings on January 21, 2026. The lists are compiled using criteria similar to the overall world rankings, based on 18 indicators across five main categories. University performance is assessed in each discipline with differing weightings, considering teaching and research environment, research quality (including research impact and citations), knowledge transfer indicators (such as industry income and patents), and international orientation. THE provided evaluations for 11 subject areas.
SZTE is the only Hungarian university to appear on all of these excellence lists this year.
Among domestic universities, SZTE achieved top positions in every discipline (mostly shared rankings), taking a tied first place in law, second place in arts and humanities, economics, education and teacher training, engineering, and life sciences, and third place in computer science, health sciences, physical sciences, psychology, and social sciences.
International results of SZTE in THE subject rankings:
301–400: Law
501–600: Education Studies
501–600: Medical and Health Sciences
600+: Psychology
601–800: Arts and Humanities
601–800: Life Sciences
801–1000: Business and Economics
801–1000: Computer Science
801–1000: Engineering
800–1000: Social Sciences
1001–1250: Physical Sciences
These subject rankings reflect SZTE’s excellence in education, research, healthcare, and third-mission activities. This excellence is further confirmed by other THE evaluations.
In THE’s November-published Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, SZTE was again the top Hungarian university, placing among the top 350 internationally. Additionally, in the THE Impact Rankings for sustainability, SZTE achieved outstanding results, leading the Hungarian universities.
(SZTE)
Photo: Frank Yvette