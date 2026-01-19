The week starts with minus 20 degrees, but milder weather is already in sight

Cold, wintry weather will continue this week as well. At the beginning of the week, sunny areas as well as persistently overcast, foggy regions—mainly over the Great Plain—may occur. On clear nights, temperatures may drop to as low as minus 21 degrees Celsius, and during the day the maximum temperature will remain below freezing across most of the country. In the second half of the week, the sky will be mostly overcast and cloudy, but the frost will gradually ease and mixed precipitation can also be expected, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Monday, the extent of rime fog and low-level cloud cover is expected to decrease during the day, improving visibility. However, persistently overcast areas may remain mainly along a northwest–southeast axis, especially in the central part of the Great Plain. The highest chance of clear weather throughout the day is in the northeastern and northern third of the country, where large areas are likely to remain sunny. In the overcast, foggy regions, insignificant flurries of snow or freezing drizzle may occur. Winds from the east and southeast will generally remain weak to moderate, occasionally picking up around the Sopron area. The maximum temperature is likely to be between minus 8 and 0 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, there will be both clear, sunny areas and overcast, hazy regions, the latter mainly over the Great Plain. Light snow flurries may occur in overcast areas. Air movement will mostly remain moderate. The lowest night-time temperature will range between minus 21 and minus 7 degrees Celsius, with the coldest conditions in the northeastern third of the country and in the southwest. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between minus 8 and plus 1 degree.

On Wednesday, clear, sunny areas as well as overcast, hazy regions will again occur, with the latter mainly over the Great Plain. In the overcast areas, snow flurries and freezing drizzle may occur. Winds will mostly remain weak. The lowest night-time temperature will be between minus 21 and minus 8 degrees, while the highest daytime temperature will range from minus 8 to plus 2 degrees.

On Thursday, increasing cloud cover is expected, with low-level cloudiness also appearing in smaller areas, but significant precipitation is unlikely. Air movement will remain moderate. At dawn, temperatures will generally range between minus 16 and minus 8 degrees Celsius, but it may be colder in the northeast. In the afternoon, temperatures will range from minus 4 to plus 4 degrees.

On Friday, cloudy weather is expected with shorter or longer sunny periods, and light mixed precipitation may occur. Winds will mostly be moderate. Minimum temperatures will range between minus 15 and minus 4 degrees, while in the early afternoon temperatures between minus 2 and plus 5 degrees are likely.

On Saturday, the sky will be mostly heavily overcast or overcast, and mixed precipitation may occur. The southeast wind will remain moderate. Temperatures will range from minus 7 to minus 2 degrees at dawn and from 0 to plus 6 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the sky will be mostly heavily overcast or overcast, with mixed precipitation possible. The southeast wind will remain moderate. Temperatures will range from minus 6 to 0 degrees at dawn and from 2 to 7 degrees in the afternoon.

