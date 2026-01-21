László Kozma (1960–2026) – Beloved university professor from Debrecen has passed away

The University of Debrecen announces with deep sadness that Associate Professor László Kozma, a longtime faculty member of the Department of Geometry at the Faculty of Science and Technology and a key contributor to the International Education Coordination Center (NOKK), passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66.

Professor Kozma dedicated over 40 years to teaching, research, and university service. He earned his degrees in mathematics and English translation at the University of Debrecen, completing his doctorate in 1987 and his candidate of mathematical sciences degree in 1990. His work was recognized with numerous national and international awards, and he maintained collaborations with research groups around the world.

In addition to his teaching and research, he played a major role in university administration, curriculum development, and international education programs, strengthening the university’s global presence.

(unideb.hu)