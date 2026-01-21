Thousands of kindergarten and school children attended the Debrecen Forest School in 2025

In 2025, interest remained high in the forest education programs of NYÍRERDŐ Zrt.’s Nagyerdei Forestry Forest School in Debrecen. More than 10,000 children expanded their knowledge, primarily on topics related to the forest, nature, and environmental protection.

The most popular periods for forest school visits continue to be from April to June and from September to November. During these times, kindergarten and school children spend a few hours or even a full day at the forest school on Kartács Street or at the Erdőspuszta Demonstration House and Arboretum. During the forest pedagogy sessions, they learn the rules of behavior in the forest and explore the plant and animal life of the habitat. They also meet foresters and hunters, who give insights into their work, and even search for animal tracks and forest treasures.

Last year, the nationwide program “The Forest in the School” was a great success. In the spring, it reached 26 schools, and in the fall, 15 educational institutions in Hajdú-Bihar County, totaling 146 classes and 3,383 students. During these free sessions, topics included forest ecosystems, sustainability, and soil in the forest.

Another nationwide project, Forest Compass, provided nearly 300 disadvantaged students from Hajdú-Bihar a free day in the Erdőspuszták. The sustainability-themed week, Forest Week, and Great Forest Day were also very popular, with hundreds of children participating.

The 2026 sessions have already begun, with several kindergarten and school groups taking forest walks or visiting feeding sites. Interest in the Debrecen Forest School events is so high that no free slots are available for this year.