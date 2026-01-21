The ice on Lake Balaton has reached a safe thickness along almost the entire coast, and the police are warning of further dangers

In the past few days, the ice on almost the entire shore of Lake Balaton has reached or exceeded the minimum thickness considered safe for being on the ice, the Somogy County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu on Wednesday.

They stated that on the southern shore of the lake, the ice near the shoreline measures 13–19 centimeters, while on the northern shore it is 10–15 centimeters thick and has a suitable structure. On the ice near the shore, it is safe to walk or stay in most areas of the lake, but they emphasized that local inquiries should always be made, primarily with the local municipalities, regarding the ice conditions in front of specific locations.

The statement highlighted that the ice on open water is never permanent. Thermal effects, underwater currents, wind, and precipitation can cause the ice to move, crack, or open up, creating patches of open water, fissures, and even ice jams. Open water is still visible in several areas of Lake Balaton, and some sections have not frozen.

The most basic rule for staying on or traveling on ice is that one should only step onto ice if it is solid, not melting, and not moving. Based on practical experience, ice on standing water is considered sufficiently strong if it reaches or exceeds 10 centimeters in thickness and has a solid, high-quality structure.

Authorities stress that anyone on the ice should go only during daylight hours, in good visibility, at their own risk, and proceed with caution and attentiveness, never moving more than 100 meters from the shore.

They added that it is recommended to stay on ice only very close to the shore (within 50–70 meters) in shallow areas to reduce the risk of breaking through. People are also advised to go on the ice with companions, not alone, and never drive vehicles onto it. Visitors should carry a fully charged mobile phone in case help is needed.

Going onto open ice further from the shore remains dangerous due to unreliable and unpredictable ice thickness and quality, as well as natural thin spots caused by cracks, fissures, or small heat sources typical of open water.

The statement noted that in the coming days, cold weather is expected to further strengthen and thicken the ice layer. For organized or collective activities on the ice, municipalities, associations, or event organizers can receive assistance from the Balaton Water Police Headquarters through individual ice inspections and measurements.

The Balaton Water Police Headquarters emphasized that it is forbidden to be on the ice at night or in limited visibility, to drive vehicles on it (except for safe work purposes), or to go onto ice in ports or docking areas.

They also warned that police actively monitor ice safety rules to prevent accidents caused by falling through ice. Violations may result in warnings or on-the-spot fines ranging up to 65,000 HUF (or 90,000 HUF for repeat offenses), or a misdemeanor procedure with fines of up to 200,000 HUF.

Anyone who notices a dangerous ice situation or finds themselves in trouble should report it by calling the emergency number 112 or the Balaton Water Police Headquarters’ toll-free number 1817.

(MTI)