Bus driver dies after falling ill and crashing into a ditch between Szerencs and Tokaj

A bus driver fell ill while on duty, drove his bus into a ditch on the route between Szerencs and Tokaj, and died after being taken to the hospital, the MÁV Group announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the driver was traveling from Szerencs to Tokaj when he became unwell early Wednesday morning between Taktakenéz and Prügy and drove the bus he was operating into a ditch.

Although the 56-year-old man, who had worked for the company since 2016, was successfully resuscitated at the scene, his condition worsened after being transported to the hospital, and he could not be saved.

The MÁV Group considers the deceased driver as one of its own and expressed condolences to his family.

At the time of the accident, there were two passengers on the bus in addition to the driver, but they were not injured, the statement added.

(MTI)

Picture: illustration.