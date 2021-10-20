Hungary Records 859 New Covid Infections, 16 Deaths

Sixteen patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 859 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 5,924,446 people have received a first jab, while 5,703,088 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 1,012,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 14,588, while hospitals are treating 999 Covid patients, 144 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 837,248 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,418. Fully 792,242 people have made a recovery. There are 9,982 people in official quarantine, while 7,182,085 tests have been officially carried out.

