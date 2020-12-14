Hungary to Buy Iron Dome Radar System From Israel

Hungary’s armed forces are purchasing the radar system of Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system which provides protection from short-range rockets and artillery shells, the news portal of Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said.

The new air defence system will be made and delivered by ELTA Systems Ltd, a subsidiary of the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries. They delivered eight radar systems to the Czech Republic for 125 million dollars about two years ago, but this transaction is expected to be bigger, ynet said.

Ferenc Korom, the commander of the Hungarian army, signed the agreement on the Israeli arms deal on Friday. The first items of the new radar equipment are scheduled to be delivered in 2022, replacing outdated air defence radars used in Hungary since the Soviet era. The ELM-2084 radar system is capable of detecting low-flying aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets and artillery shells. ELTA has so far sold more than 100 radar systems worth more than 2 billion dollars, to Canada, India and Finland, among other countries.

