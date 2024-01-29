MÁV: there were twice as many railway crossing accidents in January this year as last year

There have been twice as many accidents at railway crossings on the MÁV network in January as in the same period last year, the cause of the seven accidents was typically inattention and violation of driving rules – the railway company informed MTI.

In the announcement, it was recalled that a total of 61 accidents occurred at railway crossings last year, which was about 30 percent less than a year earlier. Eight of the accidents were fatal, resulting in nine victims, and six accidents resulted in serious injuries, with 17 injured. In twelve accidents, 13 people were slightly injured, and 35 resulted in material damage.

The number of accidents started to rise this year, so the railway company once again draws attention to the importance of careful driving and compliance with the driving rules.

The announcement indicated that there was also a collision on Sunday morning, a car drove into the side of the train at Fehérvárcsurgó.

In the first month of the year, a train collided with a passenger car, a van and an agricultural vehicle during the accidents that occurred due to the violation of driving rules. The accidents that occurred in January were caused by driver inattention and, in one case, a vehicle with a technical defect stuck in a railway crossing.

In such a case, you must leave the vehicle immediately and call the emergency number 112 to report the emergency situation – highlighted the MÁV.

In the past 15 years, there have been no fatal accidents at railway crossings due to the fault of the railway, in all cases they were caused by the carelessness of the public road user or the violation of driving rules. They emphasized that the protection of railway crossings on the MÁV network and the way they are secured always meet the safety level required by the authorities without exception.

MÁV in April 2022 Get home safely! started its national accident prevention campaign to inform road users, attract their attention and improve traffic morale. The campaign will continue this year as well, asking drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to drive carefully.

MÁV asks road users to follow the rules in all circumstances and to drive over the railway crossing only if they are convinced that there is no danger preventing them from crossing, they wrote in the announcement.