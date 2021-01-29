Hungary Medicines Agency Green-lights China Vaccine

National
Coronavirus
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Hungary Medicines Agency Green-lights China Vaccine

The National Medicines and Food Health Institute (OGYÉI) has granted a licence for the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to be used in Hungary, the chief medical officer said on Friday.

Cecília Müller noted that Sinopharm will be available in addition to the Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V, and AstraZeneca vaccines already licenced in Hungary. Müller said hopefully the vaccines would be available in large quantities and the Hungarian population could be vaccinated “in a shorter period”. Hungary’s health authorities will rely on the cooperation of family doctors to inoculate seniors, she added.

 

MTI

Photo: MTI/AP/Darko Vojinovic

 

Related Posts

Hungary Medicines Agency Green-lights China Vaccine

Kurucz Judit

Authorities Approve Sinopharm Jab

Kurucz Judit

Orbán: Chinese and Russian Vaccines Key

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *