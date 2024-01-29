The week starts with calm, foggy weather

Next week will start with calm, foggy weather in many places, but in the middle of the week the clouds will thicken and there may be light rain in several places, then at the end of the week there is a prospect of variable cloudy weather with more or less sunshine. At the beginning of the week, maximums below 10 degrees Celsius are typically expected, then in the second half of the week, maximums above 10 degrees Celsius may also occur and the night frost will disappear in most of the country – according to the national medium-term forecast of HungaroMet Zrt.



On Monday, the visibility will gradually improve, and the low-level clouds will also break and gather, and a lot of sunshine can be expected in most parts of the country. Precipitation is not expected, but the southern wind may pick up in the Kisalföld region. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 4 and 9 degrees.

On Tuesday, the greater part of the fog and layer clouds that formed in many directions during the night will dissipate during the day, and clear, sunny weather is expected. There is a greater chance that permanently overcast, humid landscapes will remain in the North Central Mountains and the Great Plains. There will be no significant precipitation, at most drizzle may occur in overcast parts. For the most part, the air movement will be moderate, only in North Transdanubia it can be brisk, and the wind around Sopron will be strong at times. The temperature in the morning is usually between minus 6 and minus 1 degrees, but it can be colder in some places. In the early afternoon, we can measure values between 4-8 degrees in sunny areas and between minus 1 and 3 degrees in overcast areas.

On Wednesday, part of the expanding fog and stratus cloud formed over a large area during the night will remain permanently during the day, elsewhere several hours of sunshine are expected, and then the cloudiness will temporarily increase from the northwest. There will be no significant precipitation, at most drizzle may occur in overcast parts. Air movement will be weak or moderate to the right. The temperature in the morning is usually between minus 6 and minus 1 degrees, but it can be colder in some places. In the early afternoon, values between 4 and 8 degrees are expected in sunny areas, and between minus 1 and 3 degrees in overcast areas.

On Thursday, there will be both overcast, humid, foggy and clear landscapes, then the clouds will increase from the north, and later the clouds will thicken, and with this the chance of precipitation will also increase, there may even be light rain in several places. In many places, the southwest, then west and northwest winds are getting stronger. The minimum temperature is typically between minus 4 and 1 degrees, but in some places, it can be colder. The maximum is mostly expected to be between 5 and 11 degrees, it can be even cooler in the northeastern regions.

On Friday, mostly cloudy weather is likely and light rain may occasionally occur in a larger area. The westerly wind is getting stronger in several places. In the morning, mainly 1-5 degrees, in regions protected from the wind, values between minus 3 and 0 degrees are likely. By early afternoon, the air usually warms up to between 8 and 13 degrees, but it can be colder in the northeastern parts.

On Saturday, there is the prospect of variable cloudy weather with more or less sunshine, with a chance of rain in a few places. The westerly wind is getting stronger in several places. The minimum temperature is usually 1-6, minus 3 and 0 in areas sheltered from the wind, and the maximum is likely between 9-14 degrees.

On Sunday, there is a prospect of variable cloudy weather with more or less sunshine, but precipitation is unlikely. The west and south-west wind will strengthen in some places. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 0 and 5, and the peak value is between 10 and 15 degrees.

(MTI)