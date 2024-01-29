bank, OTP bank, kamat, pénz, hitel

OTP Bank customers can withdraw cash in 9 foreign countries free of charge

Bácsi Éva

From the beginning of the year, OTP Bank customers in nine foreign countries can withdraw cash free of charge from more than 2,700 ATMs of the banking group, OTP Bank announced.

The campaign covers Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine. Customers can use the discount without a transaction number and cash withdrawal quantitative limit.

The announced solution means that customers will not be charged foreign ATM cash withdrawal fees or ATM usage fees during vacations or business trips in the countries concerned.

The average gross salary was HUF 621,200 in November 2023 in Hungary

