OTP bank will phase out the old netbank and limit transfers

From today, you can only transfer HUF 1 million to another account via OTPdirekt – writes hvg.hu.

OTPdirekt Internetbank will gradually phase out the old netbank for retail customers and limit transfers as well – announces the warning published on the bank’s website.

From January 24, a maximum of HUF 1 million can be transferred daily. This restriction will only apply to transfers to other people’s accounts, higher amounts can still be moved between your accounts. Instead of OTPdirekt, OTP InternetBank and OTP MobilBank will process transfers of larger amounts, but these are subject to registration.

According to 24.hu, customers were already notified on January 4, through OTPdirekt’s mailbox, and this was repeated on Tuesday, January 23. The OTP internet and mobile bank were introduced in the spring of 2020, and today 2 million customers use the services. As a first step, the older SmartBank mobile banking service was rolled out in March 2022, and now preparations for the rollout of OTPdirekt Internetbank have begun.