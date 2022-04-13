A music scene will open in Debrecen

We can enjoy the DEMKI Youth House in Debrecen Debrecen, Rocksuli Debrecen is a large-scale event between April 25 and 27. From Depi to Happy is the title excerpt from one of the interactive programs, where, for example, those interested in music from Ed Sheeran to Metallica can learn about mood variations. Everyone who is interested in the world of musical instruments, instrumental play, experiential music and learning, the musician lifestyle, and light music, in general, is very welcome.

The Instrument in Your Hand event will start on April 25 at Rocksuli and the DEMKI Youth House. From Monday to Wednesday, you will be able to visit the music playground (instrument exhibition) completely free of charge, where anyone interested can get an insight into:

– drums and percussion instruments,

– guitarist and bass player,

– the keypad,

– folk and classical instruments,

– electronic music,

– and in the studio sections,

so that you can experience great and happy moments by playing the instruments.

In addition, you will also be able to attend the Instrument in Hand event for free:

– 6 extraordinary singing lessons

– 6 instrument and sound engineering courses,

– and more concerts.

PROGRAM:

APRIL 25 (MONDAY)

08:30

Boomwhackers Joy Music – Live Xylophone with Tuned Tubes Involving the Audience, Ethnosound Music Store / Webshop – Team Building – Music Programs

09:45

SoundInstall, or the role of the basic instruments of light music in music. (Interactive orchestral presentation with the band ANTARES.)

11:00

Instruments of European peoples (Lecture by Atanas Pásztor on folk instruments)

12:15

5LET SCULPTURE – Music born in thoughts and words (lecture by Márton Lombos)

13:15

The mysteries of blues guitar playing, or modernity in an old genre

Guitar expert performance by Zsolt Benkő

14:15

BASS IN GROOVE – Takács Roland Adrian bass guitarist and Tüm Sümeghi drum expert performance

APRIL 26 (TUESDAY)

08:30

Interactive, random song generator – an unusual hour for Zalán Kékkői and Attila Rékasi

09:45

Time Travel with the Voice of the Trumpet – Lecture by Dani Greek

11:00

On the back of waves – from sound to speaker (János Hermann)

12:15

From the specialty to the two feet – lecture by Tamás Tóth

13:15

Let’s play Music! – Music as a universal language (lecture by Ágnes Varga, InMusic Training and Therapy professional leader, ELTE-BGGYK professor)

14:15

From Depi to Happiness, or mood variations from Ed Sheeran to Metallica – interactive presentation by Tamás Sümeghi

APRIL 27 (WEDNESDAY)

08: 30-15: 00

Musical instrument stroking

Teachers and teachers in Debrecen are called to a special opportunity by kindergarten teachers and heads of institutions.

The organizers want to offer direct help in scheduling organized visits. If you are interested in the Instrument in Hand – Debrecen event, please contact Miklós Péter Balogh at the following contacts

mobile: +36703202700

e-mail: info@rocksuli.hu

registration: rocksuli.hu/hangszert-a-kezbe-debrecen

———————————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Event policy:

1. Opening hours:

Monday to Tuesday: 08:30 to 18:00

Wednesday: 08:30 to 15:00

2. Order of visit:

From 8:30 to 13:00, primarily (but not exclusively) organized school groups can enter.

13: 15-14: 00 Official lunchtime

During this period, you may not be able to find all of our instrumental helpers on-site, so you may not be able to see every section.

14: 00-18: 00 Public visiting hours

If you are arriving with a larger group (over 15 people), please let us know in writing or by phone.

3. Running and jerking in the event area is prohibited.

4. For security reasons, a maximum of 100 visitors can stay in the interactive exhibition space at a time. As a result, you may have to wait a short time before entering the room.

5. The interactive exhibition space cannot be entered in a jacket and/or with a large package. Please place these in the locker room.

6. Food and drink must not be brought into the interactive exhibition space!

7. During the event, video and photo documentation will be made, which can be used by the event organizers on the official website of the event. Persons entering the area of ​​the event will therefore tacitly consent to the publication of their recordings. We do not accept subsequent complaints in this regard.

