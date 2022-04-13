The concentration of coronavirus in wastewater decreases

Concentrations of coronavirus in wastewater are declining, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) said on its website on Tuesday.

It was written that the concentration of coronavirus hereditary material decreased on a national average.

There is a significant decrease in Salgótarján, Szekszárd and Szolnok, only in Kecskemét a slightly increasing trend was measured

– they noted.

The NNK also reported that the concentration of coronavirus hereditary material was “increased” in 19 sampling sites, while it was in the “moderate” range in Eger, Szekszárd, and Veszprém.

It was added that, as is typical of the descending branch of the epidemic, the concentration of the coronavirus hereditary substance decreases slowly, fluctuating but clearly over a longer period of time.

MTI