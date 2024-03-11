The most modern therapies in the treatment of heart diseases – conference at the University of Debrecen

In addition to coronary artery disease, heart failure and heart rhythm disorders, experts will also discuss the latest treatment options for co-morbidities, including high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, at the 29th Debrecen Cardiology Days, which started on Thursday. About five hundred cardiologists, nephrologists, diabetologists and general practitioners will take part in the conference organized at the University of Debrecen.



The Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center has been providing high-quality regional patient care for decades, performing its duties as a real center clinic. This was greatly contributed by the fact that the management of the clinic was always characterized by a very innovative approach, which is also because several new diagnostic and therapeutic procedures and new catheter techniques were introduced in recent years, thus further strengthening the clinic’s character as a center. The management of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center supports the modernization efforts of the clinic, as a result, we will soon announce another infrastructural development, which will represent a significant advance in the field of catheter procedures, especially heart valve diseases

– stressed Zoltán Szabó, vice-rector, and president of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, in his welcome speech at the opening of the event on Thursday.

The Cardiology Clinic organized the Debrecen Cardiology Days for the 29th time, which will be held this year between March 6 and 9 at the University of Debrecen. The purpose of the thematic further training conference is for specialists to discuss the latest knowledge and experiences related to the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Thanks to the dynamically developing cardiology science, we can treat cardiovascular diseases more and more effectively. In recent periods, new drugs have appeared, for example, in cholesterol therapy or the treatment of heart failure, and the instrumental possibilities have expanded in the field of catheter treatment of valvular diseases and so-called other organic heart diseases, in which the Cardiology Clinic of Debrecen is at the forefront. The TriClip procedure, for example, is currently only performed here in Hungary. During the catheter intervention, clips are placed on the valve in the right side of the heart, thus eliminating the backflow of blood from the ventricle to the atrium

– explained university professor Zoltán Csanádi, director of the Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, and president of the conference.

The conference participants review the results of the past years and discuss the European recommendations.

When putting together this year’s program, we primarily had in mind the presentation of new knowledge related to major cardiology syndromes that is important for daily practice. Coronary artery diseases, heart failure, lipid therapy, as well as the most important co-morbidities, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and impaired kidney function are discussed at the consultation. It is interesting that the dangers of alternative forms of smoking, e-cigarettes, will be discussed for the first time at the conference

– emphasized associate Professor Dániel Czuriga, a specialist in the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, secretary of the conference.

During the professional program, which will last until Saturday, the doctors of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center will also present some interesting and instructive cases from the past year.

(unideb.hu)