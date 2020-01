The beautiful Lake Vekeri in winter.

Lake Vekeri is one of the most popular recreational area of the Erdőspuszták (Wooded Plains). Erdőspuszták surrounds the city of Debrecen at a distance of some 10 km to the east.

Lake Vekeri is a perfect destination for a day trip for students, families or groups of friends.

Source: debreceninap.hu, debrecen.hu

Photos: Krisztina