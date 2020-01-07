PPI rises by 2.1% in November

Industrial producer prices rose by 2.1% in November from the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. Prices for domestic sales were up 2.5% while export prices rose by 1.9%. In a month-on-month comparison, industrial producer prices climbed 0.4% as domestic prices were up 0.5% and export prices were up 0.4%. KSH said price increases were driven by growing wages and changes in the international prices of natural resources.

Year on year, factory gate prices in the manufacturing sector rose by 2.9% in November. Prices of the transport equipment segment were up 3.5%, and prices in the computer, electronic and optical products segment were up 1.7%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco segment were up 6.9%. Prices in the gas, electricity and steam supply segment fell by 3.7%. In a month-on-month comparison, producer prices in the manufacturing sector were up 0.2%.

Prices in the transport equipment segment were unchanged, and prices in the computer, electronic and optical products segment were down 0.3%.

Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco segment rose by 0.8%. Prices in the gas, electricity and steam supply segment were up 2.0%.

In January-November industrial producer prices rose by 2.1% year-on-year as domestic prices climbed 3.9% and export prices were up 1.3%.

MTI