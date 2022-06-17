The first phase of the tramway renovation works in Debrecen will be carried out over the weekend

DKV Zrt. will carry out track renovation on tram line 1, the first phase of which will be the replacement of the tram on Péterfia Street from the start of the operation on Saturday, June 18, 2022, until Sunday, June 19, 2022. During the works, the tram line between Kálvin tér and the University on line 1 will be suspended. In this section, tram replacement buses will transport passengers, which can be reached at the Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca) stop. There will be no stops during the renovation works, the buses will change passengers at the designated temporary stops. During the period in question, vehicles run along the entire length of tram line 2.

Route of tram buses with tram sign 1V:

Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca) stop – Hunyadi János utca – Bethlen utca- Honvéd utca – Péterfia utca – Bem tér – Simonyi út – Pallagi út – II. János Pál pápa tér – Ady Endre út – Nagyerdei körút – Simonyi út – Bem tér – Péterfia utca – Hunyadi János utca – Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca) stop

List of stops:

· Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca) – bus stop in the direction of Bethlen utca

· Eötvös utca – temporary tram replacement bus stop on Péterfia utca, in front of the catering industry unit

· Bem tér – temporary tram replacement bus stop in front of the parking lane

· Weszprémy utca – temporary tram replacement bus stop, parallel to the tram platform

· Nagyerdei körút – temporary tram replacement bus stop – in front of Nagyerdei körút, at the end of the parking lane

· Aquaticum – temporary tram replacement bus stop at the beginning of Ady Endre út

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus – tram stop

· University – tram stop

· Medgyessy promenade – tram stop

· Andaházi utca – temporary tram replacement bus stop, parallel to the tram platform

· Bem tér – temporary tram bus stop – in front of the pharmacy at 10 Bem tér

· Honvéd utca – temporary tram replacement bus stop – in front of the barracks

debreceninap.hu