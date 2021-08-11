The concentration of coronavirus in wastewater stagnates

Coronavirus concentrations in wastewater are stagnating again, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) said on Tuesday.

As it was written, at week 31, the coronavirus concentration of the wastewater samples stagnated in all the settlements studied, and the increase in concentration observed in recent weeks stopped. Most of our big cities were characterized by low concentration.

The NNK calls on everyone to pay more attention to safety and continue to avoid crowded places.

According to the map attached to the announcement, the concentration is low in all major cities, except for Kaposvár, where it is moderate.

debreceninap.hu