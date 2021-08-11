Children from Debrecen were taken on a day trip by train

The Debrecen Charitable Body organized a one-day trip to Hármashegyalja for children participating in summer childcare in the city, who traveled to the site on Tuesday with the Zsuzsi Forest Railway.

Éva Rózsahegyiné Éva Juhász, President of the Debrecen Charitable Body, said about the program: the summer childcare organized jointly by the Debrecen Municipality and the Family and Child Welfare Service will last for a total of eight weeks and will end on 19 August.

The Debrecen Charitable Board and its member organizations, which organized various programs for children during this time, wanted these events to take place not only in the school where childcare is provided, but also for real trips. That is why they visited the Zoo in Debrecen, and such is the trip to Hármashegyalja, which was attended by more than 100 children. Hármashegyalja is the terminus of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway, where children have the opportunity to play and breathe in a natural environment.

Incidentally, 23 of the 33 member organizations of the Debrecen Charitable Body undertook to offer children-rich programs in the framework of childcare during the summer.

debreceninap.hu