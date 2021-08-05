A red alarm was issued for Hajdú-Bihar

The highest level alarm was issued for Hajdú-Bihar and four other eastern counties due to the damaging thunderstorms.

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, thunderstorms will pass from the south-west in several waves today, which may be accompanied by violent phenomena in the eastern and south-eastern parts of the country, damaging the Trans-Tisza region. Thunderstorms will recede to the eastern lands in the evening and are expected to end in the late evening. The primary source of danger is usually heavy rainfall (20-30 mm), followed by hail and stormy gusts (60-80 km / h). However, in the eastern landscapes, there may be more than 2 cm of ice and wind gusts of more than 90-100 km / h.

The movement of thunderstorms can be tracked on the Radar of Timeline:

During the day on Friday (mainly in the afternoon) a thunderstorm may form in the north-eastern counties and in the northern and central regions of Transdanubia, but their strength will be much lower than on Thursday.

debreceninap.hu