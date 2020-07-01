Power Supply Restored in Debrecen

E.on announced that power supply has been restored in Debrecen in every household on Wednesday morning at about 2:00 am.

Due to the storm on Monday evening, about 65,000 costumers were left without electricity in Debrecen and its region. A huge tree was damaged by the wind and fell on a high voltage controller between Debrecen and Létavértes.

E.on started working on the problem immediately, however, many households had no electricity in Debrecen even one day after the accident.

Today morning, E.on announced that power supply was restored in every household in the city on Wednesday morning at about 2:00 am.

E.on

pixabay