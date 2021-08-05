Six hundred square meters of open hay storage burned in Hajdúnánás

A six hundred square meter hay storage facility on the outskirts of Hajdúnánás is burning in its entirety. The adjoining outbuilding is in danger of fire, for which professional firefighters from Hajdúnánás were the first to be alerted. Units began extinguishing the flames with two jets of water on Wednesday night, but the fire is still burning.

Update:

Prolonged firefighting works are expected on the outskirts of Hajdúnánás

About a thousand round bales were stored in the building. Professional firefighters from Hajdúnánás, Nyíregyháza and Hajdúböszörmény were alerted to the fire. Prolonged firefighting work on the site is to be expected at Puszta Farm.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate