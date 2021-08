On 4th August, two trailers collided on main road 4, in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok county. In the accident, the cabs and cargo of both vehicles caught fire.

According to the information of the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters, both drivers died in the accident. The traffic was diverted in the direction of Szolnok.

The technical rescue was also hampered by the fact that the units had to be the first to put out the flames.

hajdupress.hu

szoljon.hu