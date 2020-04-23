Over 3 Million Masks, 164 Ventilators Delivered to Hungary

A plane and two lorries delivered over 3 million face masks, 2 million gloves and 164 ventilators to Hungary, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told MTI.

All shipments arrived from China, some via airports in neighbouring countries, Szijjártó noted. The equipment will be distributed to hospitals, clinics and other health-care institutions as part of efforts to prepare Hungary for long-term measures to handle the novel coronavirus epidemic, Szijjártó said. Deliveries will continue to flow in every day this week, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay