Two patients die, 4078 registered infections in Hungary

Two patients have died in the past 24 hours, both elderly with underlying illnesses, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 567, while registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary have increased by 1 to 4,078, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

Fully 2,547 hospitalised patients have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 964. Forty percent of the active cases, 60% of the fatalities and 48% of full recoveries are in Budapest, the site said. Fully 210 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, 16 of whom are on ventilators. Altogether 7,545 are in official home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 242 139.

The government says the aim is to steadily resume normal life based on a strict schedule, and it calls on citizens to follow general precautions.

A parliamentary vote on terminating the state of emergency related to the coronavirus epidemic and maintaining an epidemiological preparedness was held during the day. Budapest (1,932 people) has the highest number of infections, followed by Pest County (597) and Fejér County (376). Békés County (13) has the lowest number.

MTI