Two traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 16 June in numbers:

The police caught six people and took another eighteen to various police stations on 16 June 2020.

Four perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Three people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There were two traffic accidents from which one resulted in minor injuries and one in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu