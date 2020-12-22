The stolen clothes were hidden in a bush

A woman notified police on the morning of October 20, 2020, that an unknown citizen had broken into a store. Police officers went to the scene and collected the necessary data as a result of which they suspected three local residents. Police arrested the alleged perpetrators, then caught them and interrogated them on suspicion of committing theft. The suspects confessed.

According to the investigation, Pál I. broke the boutique door with a crowbar, then went in with his partner and put different clothes in a bag. Their third companion was guarding the store during this time. The suspects, after leaving the scene, hid the bag in a nearby bush. This wasn’t enough for the locals, they went back to the shop twice that evening, re-packed the bag, and even stole nearly a hundred thousand forints from the cash register.

The Hajdúnánási Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.