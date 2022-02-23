A woman stole high-value products from a store in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating a suspected theft.

According to the data of the procedure, on November 5, 2021, around 2 pm, the woman in the photo stole an electric toothbrush and various vitamins from a store in Debrecen for a value of more than HUF 60,000.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca No. 4) or make a report by phone 06-52 / 457 available 24 hours a day -040 or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111 or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu