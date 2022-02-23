Debrecen police are waiting for witnesses of an accident

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/340/2022. is prosecuting a criminal offense on suspicion of having committed a road accident through negligence.

According to the available data, a man was driving his truck in Dózsa György Street, Nyíracsád, on February 18, 2022, around 7 o’clock. The driver was driving his vehicle from Petőfi Square to Nyírábrány when he collided with a cyclist from behind. The cyclist fell and suffered serious and life-threatening injuries.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the case, the police ask that the person who saw the accident report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or call 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, and the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu