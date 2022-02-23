Luca Kozák from Debrecen is third in the athletics competition in Torun with a national top setting

Luca Kozák finished third in the 60-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Tour with a great run, setting her own national peak.

The Debrecen galloper has competed stably so far this season, running almost 8.10 seconds almost every time, but has fallen significantly short of his record of 7.97 seconds three years ago.

At the top of the International Federation (WA) series, however, he finished well in the semi-finals and finished second with 8.06 seconds, which was a final for him. And in the final, according to WA’s website, he managed to improve further: he got a great leg after the start, ran at an excellent rhythm, and finished with 7.97 seconds, only a century behind the second Finn Reeta Hurske.

The number was won by Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas in 7.90 seconds.

debreceninap.hu