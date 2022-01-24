Debrecen Police are Looking for the Young People in the Picture

According to the available information, the hitherto unknown young people ran between the railway tracks on the section between the Ebes-Debrecen station on January 8th, 2022. As a result, the driver of the high-speed train in the direction of Debrecen was forced to stop quickly. No personal injury occurred.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the young people in the picture, or who has seen the case and has information about it, report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, 149. Sámsoni road) or by phone available 24 hours a day: 06-52 / 457-040, or via the following telephone numbers: 06-80 / 555-111, 112, the toll-free emergency number.

police.hu