A woman stole an elderly man’s pension in Debrecen

On February 11, a man reported to the police that he was robbed. The old man’s pension disappeared from his apartment, the perpetrator stole HUF 270,000 from the inside pocket of his coat.

Suspicion quickly shifted to a woman whom he had met days before the robbery happened. During the first meeting, it became clear that the latter victim would soon receive his pension. The new acquaintance wanted to meet the man at all costs on the day the money arrived. She was there when the victim withdrew the money from an ATM, bought him food and drink at his request, and even topped up his phone card, then they went to his apartment, where the man fell asleep after having a drink. By the time he woke up, the remaining HUF 270,000 from the pension had disappeared.

According to the data of the investigation, the woman systematically tried to get as much money as possible from the man, she did not even introduce herself by stating her real name, but she also misled her victim about her place of residence.

On February 21, 2022, the police arrested the woman in her home in Furta, and she was brought to the police station, where after questioning her as a suspect, she was taken into criminal custody and a motion for her arrest was made, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen. The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against her due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of robbery. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the case documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu