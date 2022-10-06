A drunk man in Debrecen went crazy because of a broken wine bottle

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office charged the man with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, as he vented his anger on the glass of the front door when he returned home.



On March 29, 2022, at around 7 a.m., the accused returned home drunk to his apartment in downtown Debrecen.

While trying to open the front door of the condominium, he accidentally broke the wine bottle he was carrying in his bag. Therefore, he became extremely angry and threw the broken wine bottle and an empty beer bottle at the apartment building. He then hit the glass of the front door with great force, which broke, causing more than HUF 20,000 in damage.

During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Department, the man fully reimbursed the apartment building for the damage caused by the vandalism. The defendant’s defiantly anti-community, violent behavior was capable of causing offense and alarm in those who noticed it.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges of disorderly conduct against the defendant, who admitted to committing the crime, at the District Court in Debrecen. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court issue a criminal sentence based on the case files, in which the man should be sentenced to community service.

debreceninap.hu