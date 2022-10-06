Man takes nearly thirty million forints from his insolvent company, he was convicted by the Debrecen prosecutor’s office

The District Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen brought charges against the head of a business company, who gave himself a loan from the company’s money despite the company’s debts, for the crime of bankruptcy committed by failing to satisfy creditors.

In the Kft. founded in December 2011, the defendant was a senior official from December 2016, but he was in charge of the actual management of the company from the beginning.

The company incurred a tax debt in May 2014, and then in July 2014, the company took out a HUF ten million loan from a bank, which it had to repay by July 2015. Based on the debt, the tax authority first ordered execution against the company, and then the company court ordered its liquidation in January 2018. In the liquidation procedure, a total of almost HUF 16 million in creditor claims were announced by the holders of individual claims.

After the Kft. became insolvent in July 2015, the managing director withdrew HUF 28 million in cash from the company as a loan for himself at the end of August. The man took out a significant amount of cash assets from the company’s coffers contrary to the requirements of reasonable management. He did not use the money to pay the debts, but for an unknown purpose, thereby failing to satisfy the creditor’s demands.

During the investigation conducted by the National Tax and Customs Administration, it was established that the defendant had repaid a total of HUF 600,000 from the loan to the company.

The District Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen brought charges against the accused at the District Court of Debrecen for the crime of bankruptcy committed by failing to satisfy creditors. In the indictment aimed at issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed the imposition of a suspended prison sentence and the ordering of asset confiscation up to HUF 10 million.

debreceninap.hu