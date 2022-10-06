Reader: passers-by are watered like grass in the Big Forest – are we even still witnessing a case of drought?

On October 3, the grass in front of the stadium in Debrecen was watered so violently that passers-by also received a cold shower – even though they did not ask for it. Is this how the city of Debrecen is preparing for energy saving? I wouldn’t even talk about wasting water… It’s not good for the grass either, it won’t be greener, nor will Debrecen.

Our reader also attached a video to his report:

And there is no longer a drought to the extent that, according to the data of the meteorological service, this year was the ninth wettest September since it has been measured (since 1901).

Summer 2022 Hungary’s Hottest Since 1901

