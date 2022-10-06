Reader: passers-by are watered like grass in the Big Forest – are we even still witnessing a case of drought?

On October 3, the grass in front of the stadium in Debrecen was watered so violently that passers-by also received a cold shower – even though they did not ask for it. Is this how the city of Debrecen is preparing for energy saving? I wouldn’t even talk about wasting water… It’s not good for the grass either, it won’t be greener, nor will Debrecen.

Our reader also attached a video to his report:

And there is no longer a drought to the extent that, according to the data of the meteorological service, this year was the ninth wettest September since it has been measured (since 1901).

